Temple-Mosque Disputes: After Ayodhya, CM Adityanath Pitches For Mathura

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appeared to make a pitch in the assembly for a temple where a mosque stands now in Mathura, saying that Krishna Kanhaiya wouldn't have it any other way.

The CM indirectly also referred to two other shrines involved in temple-mosque disputes in his state -– the Ram temple in Ayodhya built after a Supreme Court go-ahead in 2019 and the Kashi Vishwanath shrine in Varanasi.

Participating in a debate on the Governor's Address, he recalled the Mahabharata episode in which the Kauravas refused to concede land equivalent to the "point of a needle" to the Pandavas.