Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Telengana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao To Inaugurate Party's Office In Delhi

Home National

Telengana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao To Inaugurate Party's Office In Delhi

With an aim to play bigger role in national politics, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will inaugurate his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) office in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 10:27 am

Rao will hoist the party flag and formally occupy the seat in the party president's office at Sardar Patel marg, a prime location in the national capital, the BRS said in an official statement.

"With the inauguration of the party office in the national capital, the party start its journey as national political party under KCR's leadership and will expand its footprint across the country," BRS MP Ranjith Reddy said.

Rao had founded Telangana Rashtra Samithi in April 2001, with a single-point agenda of creating a separate Telangana state with Hyderabad as its capital. His party stormed into power in 2014 and Rao became the first Chief Minister of Telangana.

Twenty-one years after its formation, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has officially transformed into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). 

Rao has been nursing national ambitions since 2018 to provide alternative for both the BJP and the Congress.

He has been meeting several regional leaders and chief ministers including his Bihar counterpart and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin and several others to forge a united front of opposition parties.

Tags

National Telengana Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Party Office Delhi BJP MK Stalin Nitish Kumar DMK Sardar Patel Marg Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards