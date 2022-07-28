Friday, Jul 29, 2022
The recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll remained 4,111. The bulletin said 38,122 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 4,986.

Telangana Sees 836 New Covid-19 Cases

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 10:32 pm

Telangana on Thursday recorded 836 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,17,367.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 443, followed by neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri (55) and Ranga Reddy (52). A health department bulletin said 765 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,08,270.

The recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll remained 4,111. The bulletin said 38,122 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 4,986.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID-19 Telangana
