Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Telangana Govt Will Try To Get UNESCO Tag For Hyderabad, Says Minister

Telangana Govt Will Try To Get UNESCO Tag For Hyderabad, Says Minister

UNESCO world heritage recognition for Hyderabad will be sought by the Telangana government, State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao announced on Monday.

Telangana Govt Will Try To Get UNESCO Tag For Hyderabad, Says Minister
Telangana Govt Will Try To Get UNESCO Tag For Hyderabad, Says Minister

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 9:42 pm

The Telangana government is restoring several heritage structures in the city and would make efforts to secure UNESCO world heritage recognition for Hyderabad, State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said on Monday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a 17th-century stepwell at Bansilalpet in the city which has been restored by the government with the involvement of voluntary organisations.

Citing the examples of Mozamjahi Market, Murgi Chowk, Mir Alam Mandi, the State central library, and other structures in the city, he said the government has set an objective of restoring various heritage structures which stand as symbols of the city's history and great culture.

"We will revive all these and get UNESCO world heritage recognition for Hyderabad," he said.

He appreciated the government agencies, voluntary organisations, and others involved in restoring the stepwell.

"Telangana Govt. has restored the 17th Century Bansilalpet Stepwell to its original glory. 

It once served the drinking water needs of the locality, but later was neglected to turn into a garbage dump. The revived stepwell will prevent inundation & improve the groundwater levels," the Minister said on his official Twitter account.

In another tweet, he said the Telangana government is leaving no stone unturned in protecting, conserving, and restoring the rich heritage of Hyderabad.

"The revived Clock Towers, Kaman's, Stepwells, & other heritage structures stand testimony to the efforts and commitment. The sites have become sights to behold!" he said.

National Telangana Government UNESCO Hyderabad State Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao Clock Towers Kaman's Stepwells Twitter
