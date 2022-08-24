Telangana BJP MLA Granted Bail Following Controversial Remarks Against Prophet Muhammad, Fresh Protests Erupt

Protests continued in the old city of Hyderabad after BJP MLA T Raja Singh was granted bail by a local court following his controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The two-time BJP MLA Raja 'Tiger' Singh was arrested by Hyderabad Police after a case was lodged against him following Monday night's protests in the wake of a viral video in which he can be heard making derogatory comments against Islam and Prophet Mohammad. In the video, Singh criticised stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi, who had recently performed in the city. He further made derogatory comments against Faruqi's religion, his mother and the Prophet.

Even as Raja Singh received a hearty welcome from his supporters at Mangalhat Tuesday evening, people in the adjoining localities shouted slogans demanding capital punishment for him.

Massive crowds gathered near Charminar and fresh protests erupted in parts of the old city. Though all roads leading to the old city were closed to outsiders, crowds gathered in large numbers around Charminar by midnight. Similar protests were seen at Shalibanda, Moghalpura, Khilwat, and other areas of the city. A large number of policemen were deployed on the streets to contain the situation.



The Goshamala MLA was given a notice of 10 days by BJP to give an explanation of why he should not have been expelled from the party.

Protestors burned his effigies and put up posters to march toward Singh's neighbourhood. Prominent Muslim bodies called for strict action against T Raja Singh over his controversial remarks.

A statement from Om Pathak, who is BJP's secretary of central disciplinary committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."

As per media reports, the protest took place in front of city police commissioner CV Anand’s office and other parts of town. The protesters demanded his immediate arrest claiming that the BJP MLA hurt the religious sentiments of the community.

The protestors were taken into police custody at the commissioner's office in Basheer Bagh and were shifted to several police stations.

Meanwhile, many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reached the police stations and sought stringent action against T Raja Singh.

Singh is the third BJP functionary to face action over alleged anti-Muslim comments in recent months. Earlier, Nupur Sharma was suspended for her comments on Prophet Muhammad that had led to national as well as international outrage. Several countries issued public statements and summoned Indian diplomats to register their protests. Another functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal was also expelled for comments on Islam.