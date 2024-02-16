Tejashwi Yadav To Take The Wheel in Bihar, Says Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi told Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday that he would be in the driving seat when it comes to Bihar.

The two leaders came together for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which has been making its way through Bihar over the past five days in two phases. During the Yatra, both leaders engaged with farmers in a session called 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'.

Rahul Gandhi's Emphasis On INDIA Bloc's Farmer-Friendly Policies

Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi government's policies during the yatra. Addressing the 'Kisan Nyay Panchayat' in Bihar's Rohtas district, he reiterated the Congress party's commitment to fulfilling the long-pending demands of farmers.

Promising a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) of crops, he highlighted the party's track record of supporting farmers' interests.

"An Agniveer will not get a salary and pension on par with a regular army soldier nor will he get access to the canteen," he alleged.

"They (Centre) don't want to use defence budget for the training and security of jawans. You will neither be recruited in the Army nor in Railways or in any public sector units. Why? The government wants you to become contractual labourers," said Gandhi, criticising the government's approach towards job creation and security for citizens.

Tejashwi Yadav's Criticism Of Nitish Kumar's Political Maneuvers

Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Deputy CM, directed his criticism towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the joint roadshow with Rahul Gandhi. Yadav highlighted Kumar's abrupt return to the NDA, which led to the diminution of Yadav's political power.

"When I first promised 10 lakh jobs, he used to mock me and ask if I would use my father's money (baap ka paisa) to pay salaries. But we made the tired (thake hue) chief minister take significant steps towards job creation," said Yadav, reflecting on his tenure in power and the challenges faced.

"I don't want to use colourful epithets against him like you people are doing," said Yadav, who maintained a composed demeanor despite the political tensions.

"But, of course, Nitish ji is answerable to the people, who want to know under what circumstances he chose to realign with the BJP, despite saying in the past that he would prefer to be consigned to dust (mitti mein mil jayenge) and accept death (mar jaana qabool hai) rather than going back to the NDA," he added, underscoring the questions surrounding Kumar's political choices.