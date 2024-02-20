Tejashwi To Embark On 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' Across Bihar In Bid To Win Public Trust

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday will embark on a whirlwind tour of Bihar, during which he is likely to cover all 38 districts of the state within a span of 11 days.

Evocatively titled 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', a mass outreach programme aimed at winning "public trust", Yadav, who recently lost the deputy chief minister's post, will commence the tour from Muzaffarpur.

He is scheduled to address two more public meetings, in Sitamarhi and Sheohar, before reaching Motihari, the town where East Champaran district is headquartered, for a night halt.