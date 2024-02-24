Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers’ Protest In Haryana’s Kheri Chopta

They added thousands of farmers had gathered at Kheri Chopta at the site on farmers’ leaders and khap panchayats call to march towards the Khanauri border. The authorities had deployed stringent security which they said was a measure to maintain peace and order.

However, things soon escalated after the police fired tear gas to disperse the farmers, the reports stated. Later, they stated the police then detained farmer leaders and the tension between the two sides escalated and the farmers resorted to stone pelting.

The farmers have accused the police of behaving “like General Dyer".