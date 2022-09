Tamil Nadu recorded 540 fresh Covid-19 infections on Monday, taking the tally to 35,80,979 so far. There were no deaths today and the toll remained at 38,046.

The net recoveries, including 498 Covid-19 patients who were discharged today after treatment, rose to 35,37,496, leaving 5,437 active cases in the State, a bulletin from the Health Department here said.

Chennai accounted for most number of fresh cases with 108 followed by Chengalpattu 50 and Coimbatore 34.

(With PTI Inputs)