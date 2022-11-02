Tamil Nadu Logs 139 New Covid-19 Cases, Nil Fatality

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 139 new covid-19 cases including two returnees from Singapore, pushing the tally to 35,92,326, the health department said.

There were no fresh fatalities and the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,048, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 236 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,52,883 leaving 1,395 active infections.Chennai added 35 new covid-19 cases and Chengalpet 11, while the remaining cases were spread across other districts.

Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Karur, Perambalur, Tenkasi, Thirupathur, Tiruvarur and Tuticorin, recorded nil cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 299 active infections and overall 7,92,721 coronavirus cases.

A total of 8,315 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,97,91,407 the bulletin said.

