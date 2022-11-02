Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu Logs 139 New Covid-19 Cases, Nil Fatality

A total of 8,315 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,97,91,407 the bulletin said.

Tamil Nadu Logs 139 New Covid-19 Cases, Nil Fatality
Tamil Nadu Logs 139 New Covid-19 Cases, Nil Fatality PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 10:39 pm

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 139 new covid-19 cases including two returnees from Singapore, pushing the tally to 35,92,326, the health department said.

There were no fresh fatalities and the overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,048, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 236 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,52,883 leaving 1,395 active infections.Chennai added 35 new covid-19 cases and Chengalpet 11, while the remaining cases were spread across other districts.

Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Karur, Perambalur, Tenkasi, Thirupathur, Tiruvarur and Tuticorin, recorded nil cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 299 active infections and overall 7,92,721 coronavirus cases.

A total of 8,315 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,97,91,407 the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 21 New Cases; Active Tally Now 157

MP Logs 10 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

Mumbai Logs 85 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 584

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Active Covid-19 Cases COVID Fatalities Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

Anu Aggarwal: I Moved To Yoga In 1997, Just After I Vanished From The Film Industry When I Was Still A Top Contender

Anu Aggarwal: I Moved To Yoga In 1997, Just After I Vanished From The Film Industry When I Was Still A Top Contender