Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Tamil Nadu Logs 1,141 New Covid-19 Cases

As many as 1,530 COVID-19 patients were discharged following treatment today and the net recoveries mounted to  35,01,916.

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:56 pm

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,141 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the overall tally to 35,50,547.  The State continued to maintain the death toll at 38,033, as no fatalities were reported today as well, according to a bulletin from the State health department here. 

One passenger each who returned from Delhi and West Bengal were a part of total 1,141 positive cases. The active cases declined to 10,598 from 10,987 a day ago.

As many as 1,530 COVID-19 patients were discharged following treatment today and the net recoveries mounted to  35,01,916.

Among the districts, Chennai reported the maximum of 247 infections followed by Coimbatore - 130 and Chengalpattu - 98.

-With PTI Input

