Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Batter Chennai, Other Regions

A young woman on a waterlogged road as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an red alert, predicting heavy rains, in Chennai.
People amid rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an red alert, predicting heavy rains, in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects rain water removal works on VP Raman Road and adjoining streets under Chepauk Triplicane block in Chennai.
Residents park their cars on Velachery flyover as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an red alert, predicting heavy rains, in Chennai.
A woman walks amid rain in Chennai.
People amid rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an red alert, predicting heavy rains, in Chennai.
Satellite image taken between 05:15 pm to 05:42 pm IST on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for southern states for the next few days.