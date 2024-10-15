National

Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Batter Chennai, Other Regions

Heavy rains battered Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department issued a warning about a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, saying that it is likely to turn into a depression. Several roads and areas were also flooded by the downpour. Meanwhile, the government declared a holiday for schools and colleges, asking people to remain alert and keep a check on the TN Alert App for weather updates.