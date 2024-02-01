Tamil Nadu Government Secures Rs 2,500 Crore Investment Commitment From German Firm Hapag-Lloyd For State's Logistics Development

The Tamil Nadu government has sealed a deal with German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, securing an investment commitment of Rs 2,500 crore for the development of container terminals and logistics parks in Thoothukudi and other areas of the state. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Spain on January 31, with Chief Minister M K Stalin, Hapag-Lloyd Managing Director Jesper Kanstrup, and other officials present.