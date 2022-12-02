Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Inaugurates Medical Centres In Five More Temples

M K Stalin launched the services at Madurai Meenakshi temple and on the premises of four other shrines through video conferencing from the Secretariat.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin AFP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 9:02 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday virtually inaugurated medical centres in five temples for the convenience of devotees visiting the places of worship.

Stalin launched the services at Madurai Meenakshi temple and on the premises of four other shrines through video conferencing from the Secretariat. 

The other temples are Irukkankudi Mariamman temple, Bannariamman temple (Bannari, near Erode), Madurai Kallazhagar temple and the Sankaranarayana Swamy temple at Sankarankovil, an official release said.  

The medical centres, with amenities to provide basic medical support to devotees, were set up in 10 temples last year and now such facilities have been established in five more temples. The centres have been set up in temples that witness a large turnout of devotees.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, P K Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and senior officials took part.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin Medical Centres Madurai Meenakshi Temple Video-conferencing Irukkankudi Mariamman Temple Bannariamman Temple Madurai Kallazhagar Temple Sankaranarayana Swamy Temple V Irai Anbu P K Sekar Babu
