Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 940 Crore Relief To 12.58 Lakh Farmers Hit By Droughts And Floods

Panneerselvam took a dig at the central government, particularly the BJP, mentioning that the DMK government's timely revision of minimum support prices (MSP) for sugarcane and paddy prevented farmer protests in the state.

Highlighting a decline in sugarcane cultivation during the previous AIADMK regime, the minister emphasized that under their rule, the acreage for sugarcane dropped from 3.5 lakh hectares to a mere 95,000 hectares. Sugarcane, being a water-intensive crop, faced challenges in the state's dry climate.