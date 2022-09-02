Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Activist Teesta Setalvad, Accused Of Fabricating Evidence

The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad. It also asked her to cooperate with the investigative agency.

Setalvad was arrsted on June 25 for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 Gujarat Riots cases.

Granting her interim bail, the Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked Setalvad to surrender her passport with the trial court till the time the Gujarat High Court decides her regular bail petition.

Setalvad and former Gujarat police chief RB Sreekumar were arrested in June. Former police officer Sanjeev Bhat, serving a life sentence in a custodial death case, is also an accused in the case. PTI earlier reported that the three are charged with Indian Penal Code's (IPC) sections 468, 471, 194, 211, 218, and 120 (B).

The IPC sections 468 amd 471 relate to forgery, 194 pertains to giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence, 211 is for instituting criminal proceedings to cause injury, 218 pertains to public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture, and 120 (B) is for criminal conspiracy.

Earlier on July 30, An Ahmedabad sessions court had rejected the bail applications of Setalvad and Sreekumar, saying that if they were released, it will send a message to wrongdoers that a person can level allegations with impunity and get away with it.

Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested a day after the Supreme Court on June 24 dismissed a petition filed by Zakia Jafri, whose husband and former Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri was killed during the Gujarat Riots in Ahmedabad, challenging the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to 64 people in the riots, including the then-Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

(With PTI inputs)