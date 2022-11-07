Supreme Court Frees Three Convicted Of Rape, Murder Of 19-Year-Old In 2012

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Monday freed three men convicted for rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in 2012, according to reports.

The three men named Ravi Kumar, Rahul, and Vinod were convicted in 2014 for rape and murder and were awarded the death sentence, reported ANI, adding that the lower court's verdict was upheld by the Delhi High Court in the same year.

The 19-year-old woman was found dead in a field in Haryana's Rewari district and a case was registered in Delhi's Najafgarh Police Station.

What's the case?

A burnt body of a 19-year-old woman was found in a field in Rewari in 2012 days after she was abducted, reported NDTV, adding the body had multiple injuries due to assault with objects ranging from car tools to earthen pots.

Confirming the death sentence by the lower court, the Delhi High Court said the convicts were "predators" moving on the streets and "were looking for prey", according to NDTV.

The accused were booked and convicted under charges of rape, abduction, and murder.

The rape and murder of the woman happened months before the December 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder incident that outraged the nation and led to mass protests in Delhi and subsequent legal reforms.

The Supreme Court order

NDTV reported that the Delhi Police in Supreme Court opposed the reduction of the sentence, saying the crime was not committed just against the victim but against the society.

"Police cited the heinous nature of the crime and argued against any concession whatsoever to the convicts," reported NDTV.

The apex court, however, freed the three men, as per reports.

The parents of the victim said they were "broken" with the Supreme Court's order and they would continue the fight for justice.

"We came here for justice. This is a blind justice system," said the parents to NDTV.