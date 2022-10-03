Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Steep Fall In Number Of New Covid-19 Cases In Puducherry

Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases with only two infections being reported, a senior Health Department official said on Monday.

Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry
Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 6:06 pm

Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases with only two infections being reported, a senior Health Department official said on Monday.

The union territory on Sunday recorded 47 cases.  

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the two new cases surfaced after examination of 112 samples in the last 24 hours, ending at 10 AM today. 

The overall caseload now stands at 1,74,685.  

Puducherry and Yanam regions registered one case each, while Karaikal and Mahe had nil cases. 

The active cases were 248, of whom five were in hospitals and the remaining 243 in-home quarantine. 

Sriramulu said 32 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,463. 

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,974. 

Related stories

Active Covid Cases In Country Decline To 36,126

Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 18 New Cases; Active Tally Now 415

MP Sees 23 Covid-19 Cases, 20 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 111

The Health Department has so far examined 24,11,838 samples and found 20,43,432 out of them to be negative. 

The test positivity rate was 1.79 percent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 percent and 98.73 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has till now administered 22,32,686 doses which comprised 9,93,304 first doses, 8,54,430 second doses, and 3,84,952 booster doses.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Steep Fall In Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Puducherry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Village Garba: 5 Booked For Clash Over Women In Agar Malwa

Madhya Pradesh Village Garba: 5 Booked For Clash Over Women In Agar Malwa

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?