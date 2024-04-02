Stalin Slams BJP For "Somersault" On Katchatheevu, Dubs RTI Disclosure "Wrong Information"

The BJP government had not provided answers on Katchatheevu by stating that the subject was sub judice as the matter was pending before the Supreme Court. The BJP regime in 2015 said that Katchatheevu had never been a part of India. That information was provided by S Jaishankar who was the then foreign secretary. "Since the elections are round the corner, they have changed the information as per their wish. Why this somersault?