Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Srinagar Witnesses Coldest Night Of Season At Minus 2.2 Degrees Celsius

Jammu and Kashmir summer capital had recorded a temperature of (-) 1.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 3:44 pm

Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of this winter as the mercury slipped below freezing point at most places in Kashmir on Monday night, officials said. "Srinagar recorded a low of (-) 2.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season so far," a Meteorological Department official said here on Tuesday.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir summer capital had recorded a temperature of (-) 1.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as the base for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the coldest place in the Valley at (-) 4.2 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a temperature of (-) 1.5 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature is expected to fall further with the Met department forecasting dry weather over the next five days.

(With PTI inputs)

