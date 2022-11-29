Srinagar Witnesses Coldest Night Of Season At Minus 2.2 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar witnessed the coldest night of this winter as the mercury slipped below freezing point at most places in Kashmir on Monday night, officials said. "Srinagar recorded a low of (-) 2.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season so far," a Meteorological Department official said here on Tuesday.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir summer capital had recorded a temperature of (-) 1.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as the base for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the coldest place in the Valley at (-) 4.2 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a temperature of (-) 1.5 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature is expected to fall further with the Met department forecasting dry weather over the next five days.

(With PTI inputs)