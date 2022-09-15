Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Social Security Priority Of Rajasthan Government: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that social security is one of the primary objectives of his government, which is working in all areas, including education, employment, health, and infrastructure development.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot bats for setting up more medical colleges in India.(File photo)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot bats for setting up more medical colleges in India.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 7:59 am

Gehlot observed the block-level Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games activities at Pratapgarh and Gogunda (Suran village) in Udaipur on Wednesday. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 150 crore in Pratapgarh and Rs 26 crore in Gogunda.

According to a statement, Gehlot said the sporting event named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi is a new and unique initiative not only in the country but in the world. He said there is no dearth of sporting talent in Rajasthan and the state government is trying to promote talented sportspersons through the Rural Olympic Games.

He said social security is the priority of his government while pointing out that pension is being given to one crore elderly people in the state. 

Gehlot said the state government is making all possible efforts on a war footing to prevent the spread of the lumpy skin disease in cows.

On his arrival at the helipad of Gogunda and Pratapgarh, the chief minister was welcomed by Mewar's traditional folk dancers. Cooperative Minister Udayalal Anjana and Tribal Regional Development Minister Arjun Singh Bamania were also present on the occasion.

(Inputs from PTI)

