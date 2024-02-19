Smog Towers, Cloud Seeding Not Solution To India's Air Pollution Problem: US Scientist

"Do they remove air pollution from the air? Yes, they do. Do they remove an adequate amount of air pollution from the air? Absolutely not. It is like trying to dry up a big mighty river with a bath towel. You just cannot do it," he said.

On fighting air pollution with cloud seeding technology, the scientist said it is not something that is sustainable and certainly not a long-term solution.

"Do you really want to have airplanes flying around 24 hours a day, every few 100 metres in the sky, seeding clouds to make it rain? And then do you really want it to rain every day? I don't think so. I think the answer is no," the scientist said.

Asked if the severity of the air pollution problem in India is underestimated due to a lack of sensors and air quality monitoring institutions, Peltier said, "I don't think we know with enough precision where the pollution is worse. There probably are not enough air pollution monitors spread out across India, especially those around major city areas that give us the confidence that we are 100 per cent sure that our model is right."