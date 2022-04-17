Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Single-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

The number of active cases in Odisha dropped to 105 from 114 on Saturday, said the health department bulletin.

Single-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Odisha
COVID-19 cases in India Reuters

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 3:48 pm

Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Odisha on Sunday as 19 people were cured of the disease and 10 more tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said. 

The coronavirus caseload rose to 12,87,922 in the state and 12,78,641 people have so far recovered from the disease, it said.

Related stories

Muslims Shower Petals, Offer Sharbat During Hanuman Jayanti Procession In Kota

40 Lakh Indians Died Due To 'Govt Negligence' During Covid: Rahul Gandhi

Covid-19 In Children: Should India Start Vaccinating Kids Under 12?

The death toll remained at 9,123 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. 

Fifty-three other COVID patients have died due to comorbidities in the state thus far.

The number of active cases in Odisha dropped to 105 from 114 the previous day. 

Two children were among the newly infected patients, the bulletin said. 

The daily positivity rate was 0.05 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 18,945 sample tests, it added.

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India Covid-19 Cases Active Covid Cases Odisha Fall In Covid Cases Covid Cases Odisha COVID-19 Update Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Beast' Box Office Collection: Vijay's Film Struggles As 'KGF: Chapter 2' Steals The Show

'Beast' Box Office Collection: Vijay's Film Struggles As 'KGF: Chapter 2' Steals The Show

7 Charming Bookstore Cafes In India

7 Charming Bookstore Cafes In India