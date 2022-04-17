Single-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Odisha on Sunday as 19 people were cured of the disease and 10 more tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The coronavirus caseload rose to 12,87,922 in the state and 12,78,641 people have so far recovered from the disease, it said.

The death toll remained at 9,123 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Fifty-three other COVID patients have died due to comorbidities in the state thus far.

The number of active cases in Odisha dropped to 105 from 114 the previous day.

Two children were among the newly infected patients, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.05 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 18,945 sample tests, it added.