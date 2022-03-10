Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Sikkim Reports One More Covid-19 Fatality & Two New Cases

The Himalayan state also recorded two new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 39,100, it said.

COVID-19 cases in Sikkim. (Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 11:21 pm

Sikkim reported one more COVID-19 fatality, pushing the death toll to 445, a health department bulletin said on Thursday. The Himalayan state also recorded two new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 39,100, it said.


East Sikkim district and West Sikkim district logged one new case each. Sikkim now has 26 active COVID-19 cases, while 37,883 people have recovered from the disease and 746 others have migrated to other states.


The COVID-19 daily positivity rate is 0.98 per cent, while the daily recovery rate is 98.8 per cent. The state has so far tested 3,27,785 samples for COVID-19, it added.

With PTI inputs.

