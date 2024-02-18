Sikkim CM Participates In Run Organised By Gangtok Smart City Development Ltd

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his cabinet ministers on Sunday participated in the 2 km (fun run) organised by Gangtok Smart City Development Ltd.

To 'West Point Sarthi' run was organised to mark the inauguration of the multi-level parking complex in Gangtok this morning.

Around 1,800 runners from all over the country including model Milind Soman participated in the 10 km run.