Sharad Pawar NCP Faction Gets 'Man Blowing Turha' As Party Symbol

The Election Commission of India on Thursday allotted "man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)" as the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, the outfit of the Sharad Pawar faction.

Spokesperson Clyde Crasto their candidates will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on this symbol.

