Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Shah Lauds Cabinet's Decision On Mobile Services In Remote Areas, Revival Of BSNL

Shah said connectivity for all is the Modi government's priority under which the Cabinet approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages. 

undefined
Shah Lauds Cabinet's Decision On Mobile Services In Remote Areas, Revival Of BSNL Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 10:45 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday lauded the Union Cabinet's decisions to provide 4G mobile services in remote areas and approval of a revival package for the BSNL. 

Shah said connectivity for all is the Modi government's priority under which the Cabinet approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages. 

The project, at a total cost of Rs 26,316 crore, will provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas. 

Related stories

UPA Government Never Summoned Modi, Amit Shah Through Its Agencies Or Any SIT Formed By It: Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Congratulates Droupadi Murmu On Assuming Charge As Prez

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Celebration: Amit Shah Urges People To Hoist National Flag

In another important decision, the home minister said, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the revival package of the BSNL amounting to Rs 1.64 Lakh crore. 

"This will help the BSNL to improve the quality of their existing services, roll out 4G services and become financially viable," he said. 

Shah also said India will host its first-ever FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in October 2022. 

"Today, the Prime Minister has approved the signing of guarantees for hosting FIFA world cup. This will surely inspire more girls to play football and increase their representation in sports leadership,” he said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Internet Connectivity Union Home Minister Politics BSNL Remote Areas Amit Shah New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases