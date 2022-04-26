Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Seven Ropeway Projects Worth Rs 3,232 Crore To Be Built In Himachal Pradesh Under Parvatmala Yojana

"By leveraging world class technology, seven ropeway projects of total length 57.1 km at total cost of Rs 3,232 crore will be constructed in the state," said an official statement.

Seven Ropeway Projects Worth Rs 3,232 Crore To Be Built In Himachal Pradesh Under Parvatmala Yojana
Ropeway in Himachal Pradesh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 8:09 pm

Seven ropeway projects of total 57.1 km length will be constructed in Himachal Pradesh at a cost of Rs 3,232 crore under the ambitious Parvatmala Yojana, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and the state government.                

Related stories

Gujarat: Two From Rajasthan Held With Mephedrone Worth Over Rs 23 Lakh

COVID-19: Karnataka CM Indicates Measures Like Surveillance At Airports, Border Districts If Cases Increase

Over 100 Ex-Bureaucrats Request PM Modi To Call For End To 'Politics Of Hate'

"By leveraging world class technology, seven ropeway projects of total length 57.1 km at total cost of Rs 3,232 crore will be constructed in the state," it said.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, along with Minister of State V K Singh and Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, witnessed the signing of the MoU. 

Tags

National Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Government Ropeways Parvatmala National Highways National Highways Authority Of India National Highways And Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Nitin Gadkari Himachal Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Seven Ropeway Projects Worth Rs 3,232 Crore To Be Built In Himachal Pradesh Under Parvatmala Yojana

Seven Ropeway Projects Worth Rs 3,232 Crore To Be Built In Himachal Pradesh Under Parvatmala Yojana

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again