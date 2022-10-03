Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Separatist Leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Appeals Centre For Release Of Syed Ali Geelani’s Son-In-Law

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has appealed Centre to release late separatist Syed Ali Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah on humanitarian grounds.

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 6:25 pm

The Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference on Monday expressed concern over the health condition of Altaf Shah, the jailed son-in-law of late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, and appealed to the Centre to release him on humanitarian grounds.

Shah along with six others was arrested in 2017 in connection with a terror funding case. He is presently admitted in the ICU of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi.

"As per the tweets of his daughter Ms Ruwa Shah, he has been diagnosed with renal cancer that had metastasized and spread to other parts of his body, including his bones, requiring immediate medical attention," the Hurriyat said.

A statement from the separatist amalgam said it fervently appeals to the Government of India to ensure that he is granted immediate bail on humanitarian ground.

The Hurriyat claimed the political prisoners including Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in various jails "have developed serious health problems due to long term incarceration". 

(With PTI inputs)
 

