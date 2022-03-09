Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Schedule For MCD Polls To Be Announced Today

According to a senior official of the state election commission, all preparations have been completed and the schedule for MCD elections will be announced at 5 pm today.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 1:20 pm

The Delhi State Election Commission will announce dates for polls to three municipal corporations in the city on Wednesday, officials said.

Civic body elections are to be conducted in April this year.

There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards.

The schedule for MCD elections will be announced at 5 pm today. All preparations have been completed, a senior official of the state election commission said.

Half of the wards are reserved for women candidates. There are wards reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates as well.

