Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Scattered Showers Expected In Rajasthan

Mount Abu tehsil recorded 150 mm rainfall, followed by 100 mm in Pushkar, 90 mm each in Kotda and Dhambola, 80 mm each in Sarwar and Udaipurvati, 70 mm each in Railmagra and Khetri, 60 mm each in Chikali, Mawli, Asind, Geola and Reodar.

Scattered Showers Expected In Rajasthan

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 1:29 pm

The Meteorological Department has forecast scattered rainfall in east Rajasthan and at isolated places in western areas of the state on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan and light to moderate rainfall was recorded in other parts in 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Several other places across the state recorded rainfall ranging from 10 mm to 50 mm during this period.

-With PTI Input

