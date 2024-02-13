SC Upholds HC Verdict Asking Haryana Govt To Appoint 13 Judicial Officers As ADJS

In a setback to the Haryana government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a Punjab and Haryana High Court judgment that has asked it to appoint 13 serving judicial officers as additional district and sessions judges in the state.

Disposing of a batch of appeals against the high court's decision, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra upheld the verdict and took strong note of the state government's move to approach the Centre for seeking legal opinion.

"We have, therefore, come to the conclusion that the state government was clearly in error in finding fault with the process which had been followed by the high court and then coming to the conclusion that the decision of the high court amounted to an arbitrary exercise of power," the apex court said.