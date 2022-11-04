Friday, Nov 04, 2022
SC To Hear On Nov 7 Pleas Related To Gangrape Allegation Against Former Andaman Chief Secretary

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India PTI

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 10:50 pm

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday pleas pertaining to allegations of gangrape of a 21-year-old woman, purportedly by a former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar and others.

The two petitions came up for hearing before a bench of justices Krishna Murari and S Ravindra Bhat.

"List it on November 7, 2022," the bench said.

The woman had alleged that she was raped by Jitendra Narain and others after being lured to the chief secretary's residence with the promise of a government job.

The FIR was registered on October 1 when Narain was posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation. The Centre had suspended him on October 17.

The Calcutta High Court had directed Narain to appear before a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged gangrape charges against him, by October 28. 

It had granted interim protection against arrest to Narain till a date that will be fixed by the circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court in Port Blair on November 14 on its first date of sitting after the Puja vacation. 

The SIT is probing an allegation by the woman that she was gangraped by Narain and others on April 14 and May 1, on the basis of an FIR filed at Aberdeen Police Station in Port Blair on October 1.

-With PTI Input

