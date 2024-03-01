SC Overrules 2018 Verdict, Says There Can't Be Automatic Vacation Of Stay Orders Of Trial Courts, HCs

The bench said it was unable to concur with the directions issued in the 2018 judgement in which a three-judge bench had held that the interim order of stay granted by courts, including high courts, will stand vacated automatically unless specifically extended.

"We hold that there cannot be an automatic vacation of stay granted by the High Court. We do not approve the direction issued to decide all the cases in which an interim stay has been granted on a day-to-day basis within a time frame. We hold that such blanket directions cannot be issued in the exercise of the jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution of India," it held.