'Value Of Homemaker Is Equal To Salaried Partner', Asserts Supreme Court

What was the case all about?

The court was addressing a motor accident lawsuit related to the tragic passing of a woman from Uttarakhand in a 2006 road accident.

Since the vehicle she was in lacked insurance, the responsibility to compensate her family fell on the vehicle owner.

The family of the woman who was involved in the motor accident was awarded a total compensation of ₹2.5 lakh by the motor accident claims tribunal. The family consists of her spouse and young child.

Despite their appeal for increased compensation, the Uttarakhand High Court rejected their plea in 2017.