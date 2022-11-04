Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SC Asks AIIMS To Set Up Panel Of Doctors To Examine Reports Of Wife Of Malvinder Singh

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi, which decided to take up the plea on urgent basis during the day itself, also issued notice to the Delhi government for November 7, the next date of hearing.

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 7:59 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the director of AIIMS Delhi to set up a team of doctors to analyse the medical reports of the ailing wife of jailed former promoter of Fortis Healthcare Ltd Malvinder Mohan Singh, who has sought an interim bail on this ground.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi, which decided to take up the plea on urgent basis during the day itself, also issued notice to the Delhi government for November 7, the next date of hearing.

It, however, refused either to shift the spouse of Malvinder Singh to AIIMS from one of the Fortis hospitals, where she is currently hospitalised, or permit AIIMS doctors to visit the private hospital to check on her health conditions.

The bench said the experts, to be appointed by the AIIMS director, would analyse the medical records and give a report to this court which would consider the plea for interim release of Singh who wants to attend to her.

The plea was vehemently opposed by the counsel, appearing for Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo, saying that Singh has been convicted for the contempt of this court for not obeying various orders and was awarded six months jail term in September.

Malvinder and his brother are facing the court battle after the Japanese firm had challenged the Fortis-IHH share deal to recover the Rs 3,600 crore arbitration award that it had won before a Singapore tribunal against the Singh brothers. Earlier during the day, senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, appearing for Malvinder Singh, said the plea be heard urgently as the condition of his wife is critical due to decrease in her platelet count.

The top court agreed to list the plea for hearing during the day itself at 1 pm.

Singh is currently lodged in Tihar jail. One of the cases against him pertained to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

Related stories

Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against CJI-Designate Justice D Y Chandrachud

Supreme Court Raps ED For Seeking Cancellation Of Bail Of Accused Suffering From Cancer

In September, the Supreme Court awarded a six-month jail term to Singh and his brother in a contempt case related to the sale of shares of Fortis to Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Supreme Court Justice Judicary AIIMS New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only