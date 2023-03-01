Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Arrives In India

Home National

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Arrives In India

Lavrov is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday during which both sides are expected to carry out a comprehensive review of bilateral ties.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov arrives in India AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 10:21 am

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in the national capital on Tuesday night to attend a two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

The meeting is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday amid Russia's escalating confrontation with the Western powers over the Ukraine conflict.

Lavrov is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday during which both sides are expected to carry out a comprehensive review of bilateral ties.

Related stories

S Jaishankar Discusses Adverse Impacts Of Ukraine Conflict, Terrorism With Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov In Moscow

Ukraine War: West Wants To Destroy Russia, Had No Choice, Says Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Arrives In India On Two-Day Visit

Those attending the G20 foreign ministers meeting include US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Germany's Annalena Baerbock and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan, Australia's Penny Wong, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero are also among those attending the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

Tags

National Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov India S Jaishankar Bilateral Meeting G20 Foreign Ministers.
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions