Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Vows To Raise Issue Of Kashmiri Prisoners In Parliament

Mehdi said he will spare no effort to raise their issue at every forum, with every ministry and at every gathering. Expressing gratitude to the party functionaries for his victory, Mehdi said it is now his responsibility to take the voice of the people to Parliament. "A big thank you to the people of Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Shopian, and Budgam for this mandate and faith in me. I am humbled and I am aware of the responsibility that this mandate brings with it.”