National

Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi Vows To Raise Issue Of Kashmiri Prisoners In Parliament

Ruhullah Mehdi defeated PDP's Waheed Ur Rehman Para by a margin of about 1.88 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Instagram
Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi | Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Central Kashmir constituency Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has promised to raise the issue of Kashmiri prisoners in the parliament.

Addressing a meeting of NC functionaries in Pulwama, Mehdi requested party leaders to provide a list of individuals imprisoned outside the valley, vowing to fight for their release.

"I will raise the issue of prisoners both inside and outside Parliament," he said. Mehdi defeated PDP's Waheed Ur Rehman Para by a margin of about 1.88 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

As per media organisation FairPlanet, a document issued on 31 August 2023 by Kashmir's Home Department says 1,122 PSA detainees were sent to jails outside Jammu and Kashmir since 2018. Among them, 44 were transferred in 2018, 295 in 2019, 146 in 2021, 585 in 2022 and 52 in 2023.

The trend of transferring PSA detainees to jails outside Jammu and Kashmir began after then-governor NN Vohra in July 2018 removed a safeguard that barred the authorities from shifting natives detained under the law to jails outside the erstwhile State, which was demoted to a Union Territory in 2019.

null - null
Reporter's Guarantee | Chinki Sinha & Naseer Ganai Speak With Srinagar's Candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mehdi said he will spare no effort to raise their issue at every forum, with every ministry and at every gathering. Expressing gratitude to the party functionaries for his victory, Mehdi said it is now his responsibility to take the voice of the people to Parliament. "A big thank you to the people of Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Shopian, and Budgam for this mandate and faith in me. I am humbled and I am aware of the responsibility that this mandate brings with it.”

"From here on, it is my responsibility to take your voice to Parliament. Rest assured, I will represent your sentiments and struggle for the return of our dignity and rights with complete sincerity," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka: Petrol, Diesel Price Up By Rs 3 With Sales Tax Hike; BJP Slams Congress, Seeks Rollback
  2. Noida Woman Alleges She Found Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online | Video
  3. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  4. Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What
  5. Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM Biren Singh's Bungalow In Secretariat Complex
Entertainment News
  1. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  2. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  3. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  4. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
  5. Aishwarya Khare Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Kasavu Saree For New ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Track
Sports News
  1. IND Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit & Co Enter Super Eights Unbeaten After Florida Washout
  2. England Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: What If The Match Is Abandoned? Find Out Here
  3. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  4. Premier League: Brighton Announce Fabian Hurzeler As New Head Coach
  5. Austria Vs France: Stars Excited By N'Golo Kante's Return For Euro 2024
World News
  1. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  2. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
  3. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
  4. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  5. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow