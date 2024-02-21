Rich Tributes Pour In From Legal Fraternity On Eminent Jurist Fali Sam Nariman's Death

Rich tributes poured in from across the legal fraternity condoling the death of eminent jurist and veteran advocate Fali Sam Nariman with Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud terming him as a "great giant of an intellectual" and former CJI N V Ramana calling him a "conscience keeper for judicial institutions".

Nariman died here on Wednesday at the age of 95. He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.

As soon as a bench led by the CJI assembled for the day's proceedings on Wednesday, Justice Chandrachud mourned the death of the legal doyen.