Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme To Be Included In Congress Manifesto For Himachal Pradesh Polls

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Monday said the issue of restoration of the old pension scheme for state employees will be included in the party's election manifesto for the state.

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 9:31 pm

Accompanied by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress campaign committee chairman Sukhvinder Sukhu and AICC secretary in charge of Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Dutt, Singh told media persons that the sentiments of the people would be taken care of while preparing the poll manifesto.

The manifesto will be prepared after taking suggestions from the public, the state Congress president said.

It will be implemented in toto after Congress comes to power, she added.

(Inputs from PTI)

