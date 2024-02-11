Remembering The Grand Life Of Raghunath Khanolkar ‘Tatya’

Born in 1918 in Jamkhandi, Karnataka, Tatya spent most of his life in Pune. He lived in a modest residence in a middle-class locality in Sadashiv Peth, Pune, in an old building that had witnessed many stories of British rule in India and post-independence. His tiny room on the first floor overlooked a window with metal bars and a door with a sticker in Marathi that read, “The most significant advantage of speaking the truth is that you don’t have to remember what you said.”

He used to relax on his old Burma teak bed. Beside it hung a kalnirnay, a calendar in Marathi found in most Maharashtrian middle-class households, and a small showcase housing the spools of his collection of live recordings of Indian classical vocalists and musicians. The room was furnished with three used foldable metal chairs, a brass table bell from his office days, an old dial-in telephone, and a few Pune electric power supply bills next to it.