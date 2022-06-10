Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Remain Alert To Maintain Communal Harmony: Nitish To Police

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar File Photo

10 Jun 2022

Asserting that maintaining law and order is the top priority of his government, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said because of the promptness of the security forces, the state did not witness any riots in the recent past.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the state's law and order situation, Kumar said no laxity will be tolerated in controlling crimes in the state.

"Security forces effectively maintained social harmony in the state. It is only because of the promptness of the security forces, the state did not witness any riots and incidents that cause communal tension in the recent past. Forces must maintain similar promptness and alertness to ensure communal harmony in the society," he said.

Kumar asked senior police officers to ensure night patrolling in their areas. "The DMs and the SPs must hold joint meetings once a month to solve land-related disputes in their jurisdictions. Similarly, the sub-divisional officers (SDOs) and sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) will also hold such meetings at the subdivision level once every fortnight," the Chief Minister said.

Circle officers (COs) and station house officers (SHOs) will do such meetings once a week, he added. Kumar also asked officers to maintain a strict vigil to ensure effective enforcement of the liquor ban in the state, especially in Patna.

"Identify the people who indulge in violating liquor prohibition rules in the state and take stern action against them," he said.

-With PTI Input

National Communal Harmony Police. Politics Communal Violence Patna Bihar
