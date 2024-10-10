Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: State Funeral For Emeritus Tata; Maharashtra Declares Day Of Mourning

Ratan Tata's funeral will take place today with full state honours | | Photo: X/Harsh Goenka

Ratan Tata News LIVE: The man with a legacy of visionary leadership and unmatched philanthropy, Ratan Naval Tata, passed away aged 86 on Wednesday, October 9. He had reportedly been in intensive care at a Mumbai Hospital. In a statement, the Tata Group confirmed Ratan Tata's passing and said he was a "truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation". Everyone in the nation, including top brass political figures and celebrities, mourns the national icon's passing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of Ratan Tata, who was a "visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being".

LIVE UPDATES

10 Oct 2024, 08:25:51 am IST When Ratan Tata’s Big Nano Dream Drowned in Bengal In October 2008, on the eve of the Durga Puja festivities, industrialist Ratan Tata – who died on Wednesday at the age of 87 – delivered a piece of shocking news to West Bengal: frustrated with the never-ending strife, he was pulling out of the near-complete Nano car plant project in Singur, about 30km north of Kolkata. In a rather uncharacteristic outburst, he squarely blamed Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee-led anti-displacement agitation for his decision to withdraw from the project. Banerjee was so long holding a gun to his head and had finally pulled the trigger, he alleged. “I think some time back I mentioned that if somebody puts a gun to my head, the person will either have to pull the trigger or take the gun away because I will not move my head. I think Ms Banerjee has pulled the trigger,” Tata said. Read full story here.

10 Oct 2024, 08:15:53 am IST 'Legends Never Die': Anand Mahindra Mourns Ratan Tata's Passing "I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata," wrote Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. "India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable," Anand wrote in his X post. "With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community," he added. "Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T. You will not be forgotten. Because Legends never die," the X post read.

10 Oct 2024, 08:13:25 am IST 'Embodied Spirit Of India': Gautam Adani Expresses Grief Over Ratan Tata's Death "India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti," industrialist Gautam Adani wrote in his X post.

10 Oct 2024, 08:11:14 am IST Google CEO Sundar Pichai Condoles Ratan Tata's Death Google CEO Sundar Pichai reminisced his last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, saying that they talked about the progress of Waymo. "His vision was inspiring to hear," Pichai said. "He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji," Sundar Pichai's X post read.

10 Oct 2024, 08:08:38 am IST Ratan Tata News LIVE: Public To Pay Last Respects At NCPA Preparations are underway at NCPA at Mumbai's Nariman Point as the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be brought here for the public to pay their last respects, following which his last rites with full state honours will take place.

10 Oct 2024, 08:06:49 am IST 'End Of An Era': MEA Jaishankar Mourns Ratan Tata's Passing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mourned the passing of Ratan Tata, terming it as the "end of an era". "He was deeply associated with the modernisation of Indian industry. And even more so with its globalisation. Was my privilege to have interacted with him on numerous occasions. And benefitted from his vision and insights. Join the nation in mourning his demise. Om shanti," Jaishankar wrote in his post on X.

10 Oct 2024, 08:03:58 am IST Eknath Shinde Declares Ratan Tata's Last Rites With Full State Honours Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the loss of "the precious gem of the country". Writing an honourary post for Ratan Tata, Shinde said, "I pay my heartfelt tribute to him". "Everyone will always remember the determination shown by him after the 2008 Mumbai attack. His firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered," the CM said, adding that, "The last rites of late Ratanji Tata will be performed with full state honours." खो गया देश का अनमोल रत्न



रतनजी टाटा नैतिकता और उद्यमशीलता के अपूर्व और आदर्श संगम थे.लगभग 150 वर्षों की उत्कृष्टता और अखंडता की परंपरा वाले टाटा ग्रुप की कमान सफलतापूर्वक संभालने वाले रतनजी टाटा एक जीवित किवदंती थे.उन्होंने समय-समय पर जिस निर्णय क्षमता और मानसिक दृढ़ता का परिचय… https://t.co/u6MdkdheCC — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 9, 2024

10 Oct 2024, 08:01:01 am IST 'Rare For A Businessman...': Shashi Tharoor Expresses Grief Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed condolences over Ratan Tata's death. He wrote, "So much has been said about the life and legacy of Ratan Tata, who sadly passed away last night at 86, that is impossible to distil into a tweet. He was a titan of business and a giant of a human being, an exemplary leader who displayed great vision and compassion towards his staff and his clients." "It is rare for a businessman to make and leave the kind of impact Ratan Tata has. A towering figure has left us, and with him an era fades. Om Shanti. RIP," Tharoor added.

10 Oct 2024, 07:57:47 am IST 'India Has Lost An Icon': Prez Murmu Mourns Ratan Tata's Passing President Droupadi Murmu mourned the passing of Emeritus Tata and said, "In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation-building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and have it a more impressive global presence." "He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable. I convey my condolences to his family, the entire team of the Tata Group and his admirers across the globe," she wrote in her X post.

10 Oct 2024, 07:54:03 am IST Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation Ratan Tata built an identity for himself in the Indian consciousness that went above and beyond his famous surname. It is an identity that resonates with innovation, philanthropy, and visionary leadership. This photo story captures the moments that defined him and offers a glimpse into the life of a man who led one of India's biggest business houses through the defining era of Indian globalisation. When J.R.D. Tata stepped down as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, Ratan Tata was his chosen successor. Full Photo Story On Ratan Tata Here.

10 Oct 2024, 07:52:08 am IST Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: Maharashtra Govt Declares Day Of Mourning Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning in the state on Thursday to pay tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata, the Chief Minister's office said. The national icon and visionary leader passed away at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

10 Oct 2024, 07:46:38 am IST PM Modi Mourns The Passing Of An 'Extraordinary Human Being' Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of Ratan Tata, saying he was "extremely pained by his passing away". He described Tata as a "visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being". "He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," PM Modi wrote in a post thread on his X handle. Entire X thread here: Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared… pic.twitter.com/p5NPcpBbBD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024

10 Oct 2024, 07:38:50 am IST Ratan Tata (1973-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy Prior to his death, the visionary leader had reportedly been under intensive care at a Mumbai hospital. He in fact had addressed his health concerns on social media, dismissing them as 'rumours'. He assured his followers that there was no cause for alarm and explained that he was undergoing routine check-ups for age-related medical conditions. But unfortunately, on October 9, the national icon passed away. Ratan Tata assumed the role of Chairman of Tata Sons in March 1991 and retired on December 28, 2012. Under his leadership, the Tata Group saw substantial growth, with revenues soaring from ₹10,000 crore in 1991 to an impressive USD 100.09 billion in 2011-12. Read About Ratan Tata Here

10 Oct 2024, 07:35:05 am IST Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: Tata Group Issues Statement Confirming the passing of its chairman emeritus, the Tata Group issued a statement saying, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," the statement from Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran read. "For the Tata Group, Mr Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," it added. Full Statement: pic.twitter.com/QmtipQIovR — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) October 9, 2024