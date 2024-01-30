The court had on Saturday found guilty the 15 accused persons -- all linked to PFI-SDPI -- behind the murder of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan.

The 15 accused who are convicted in the murder case are Naisam, Ajmal, Anoop, Mohammed Aslam, Abdul Kalam alias Salam, Abdul Kalam, Saffaruddin, Manshad, Jaseeb Raja, Navas, Sameer, Nazir, Abdul Kalam, Zakir Hussain, Shaji and Shernas Ashraf.