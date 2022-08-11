Raksha Bandhan 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah Greet People And Wish Them

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on Shravan Poornima or full moon day in the month of Sawan. It's a celebration of love and bonding between a brother and a sister. The word 'Raksha' translates to 'protection'. The day, in an archaic way, is marked to celebrate the brotherhood and how it is seen as a protection for sisters against the odds.



On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, politicians and leaders have sent their wishes and greetings on social media.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Modi tweeted.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also tweeted, "Greetings to all sisters and brothers on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan."



Assam minister Ajanta Neog tweeted, "Raksha Bandhan is all about celebration of the special and pure bond shared by Brothers and Sisters. This Raksha Bandhan celebrates the unique symbol of love, laughter and protection with your siblings. Wishing you all a Joyous and Happy Raksha Bandhan."





Union Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan."





Union minister Piyush Goyal also sent his wishing, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 'Rakshabandhan', a symbol of unwavering affection and trust between brothers and sisters. May this festival of Rakhi bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's life and the whole country is tied in the bond of unity."



