Rajiv Kumar Appointed Next Chief Election Commissioner, To Assume Charge on May 15

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will be succeeding Sushil Chandra for the top post in the poll body.

Rajiv Kumar has been appointed the new Election Commissioner. ANI/Twitter

Updated: 12 May 2022 2:26 pm

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was on Thursday appointed as the next chief election commissioner. He will be succeeding Sushil Chandra for the top post in the poll body.

He will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said.

Putting the notification in the public domain, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar (sic)," Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

 

Rajiv Kumar is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. 

(with inputs from PTI)
 

