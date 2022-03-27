Raje Rising? Meeting With PM Modi Brings Back Spotlight On Former CM

The Bharatiya Janta Party leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national BJP leaders in the last two days have created a murmur in the state unit of BJP and once again brought the spotlight on her.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Raje for about half an hour at his chamber in Parliament. Though the face-to-face interaction with happened after many months, the duo has been in touch through online platforms. Raje also met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and posted photos of her meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media.

A day prior to her meeting with Modi, Raje was spotted on the dais with top BJP leaders during the swearing-in ceremony of Pushkar Singh Dhami as Uttarakhand's chief minister. She later attended the oath ceremony of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh.

Raje's presence in the oath-taking ceremonies of BJP chief ministers stands out following her conspicuous absence from several events organised by the BJP's state unit in recent days. Raje, who is also the national vice president of BJP, was not involved in the election campaigning in any of the five states which went to polls and remained missing during state by-poll campaigns. The former CM is also known to share a frosty relationship with the BJP state president Satish Poonia.

Raje's attempt to project herself as the new CM?

"With the next Assembly elections in Rajasthan scheduled for December 2023, Raje’s active presence in party events is being seen as the two-time chief minister positioning herself as the BJP’s face in the state. Her meeting with PM also symbolises that Raje is trying to bridge the gap and be friends with people who are at the helm," a senior BJP leader told Outlook. There are also speculations that changes might be made at the state unit of BJP ahead of the elections.

Three weeks ago, Raje's 69th birthday celebration turned out to be a show of strength with a mix of religion and politics - and a clear message to BJP amidst the brewing factionalism.

Incidentally, Raje celebrated her 69th birthday - which coincided with International Women’s Day - by offering prayers at the Keshorai Bhagwan temple in Keshoraipatan, in Bundi district when she met locals and participated in rallies, deep daan and other programmes. Being on Raje's home turf, the rally witnessed the participation of almost one lakh people from various districts of Rajasthan and women were seen in high numbers. According to Raje's office, around 50 MLAs and 15 MPs from the BJP, and former MLAs and MPs were present at the rally and other events throughout the day.

This is not the first time that Raje's tour has turned into a show of strength. In November 2021, just three months ago, Raje conducted a four-day-long 'Dev Darshan' (religious tour). At the time, Raje had made every attempt to give her trip a 'religious' flavour but the party's state unit saw it as a show of strength. Last year in October, Raje visited Jodhpur to offer condolences to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on the death of his mother. She also visited the former minister Mahipal Maderna’s house to pay her tributes to the Congress leader who died in October.

"She wanted to give a message to the centre that without projecting her as a CM face, BJP cannot win in Rajasthan as she still enjoys the support of a large chunk of MLAs in the state. There has also been a consistent pressure from the centre to improve coordination between the two groups in the state", a senior BJP leader said.

In Rajasthan BJP, the infighting between the Vasundhara Raje faction and the state Rajasthan president Satish Poonia is an open secret. The conflict dates back to the 2018 assembly elections when Raje, who lost the polls, was sidelined by the central leadership. In June this year, BJP Rajasthan in charge, Arun Singh, had warned party leaders that strict action would be taken against those trying to create factions in the party.

For over a year the state BJP leadership has been accusing Raje of running a ‘parallel system’ in the state with more focus on herself instead of the party. This even includes Covid-19 welfare initiatives, for which she reached out to many during the second wave. Raje's supporters have been openly demanding the party project her as the CM candidate for the 2023 elections. In August last year, many of her supporters even inaugurated an office in Jaipur that fueled much speculation.