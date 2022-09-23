Rajasthan Sees 81 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Eighty-one fresh Covid-19 cases and two fatalities were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, officials said. According to a spokesperson of the health department, one patient each died in Jaipur and Karauli due to the infection.

So far, 9,639 people have died due to the deadly disease in the desert state.

The spokesperson said the state's infection tally stands at 13,12,746, adding that 826 patients are currently under treatment.

He said out of the 81 new cases, 16 cases were reported in Jaipur, 12 in Pratapgarh and 10 in Alwar. He said 191 patients were released after treatment on Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)