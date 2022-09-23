Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan Sees 81 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

The spokesperson said the state's infection tally stands at 13,12,746, adding that 826 patients are currently under treatment.

covid-19 cases
covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 8:06 pm

Eighty-one fresh Covid-19 cases and two fatalities were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, officials said. According to a spokesperson of the health department, one patient each died in Jaipur and Karauli due to the infection. 

So far, 9,639 people have died due to the deadly disease in the desert state.

The spokesperson said the state's infection tally stands at 13,12,746, adding that 826 patients are currently under treatment.

He said out of the 81 new cases, 16 cases were reported in Jaipur, 12 in Pratapgarh and 10 in Alwar. He said 191 patients were released after treatment on Friday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Rajasthan 81 New Covid-19 Cases Health Department Jaipur Karauli State's Infection Tally Covid-19 Death Toll
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police