Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Rajasthan Govt Decides To Lift Night Curfew, Opens Religious Places

The revised rules will come into effect from February 5, the government stated in its fresh guidelines.

Rajasthan

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 4:07 pm

Further relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, the Rajasthan government on Friday decided to lift the night curfew and allow up to 250 people at private and public gatherings. 


The revised rules will come into effect from February 5, the government stated in its new guidelines. Further, religious places have been permitted to function as per their regular schedule and offerings by devotees will be allowed, it said. Currently, a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am is in place and, a maximum of 100 people are allowed at events such as weddings.

 

Academic activities in the state resumed from February 1 as the government allowed the re-opening of classes X to XII. Classes VI to IX will re-open from February 10. There are 59,513 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

 

With PTI inputs.

National Rajasthan Jaipur COVID Restrictions Night Curfew
