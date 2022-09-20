Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Rajasthan Government To Give Monthly Help Of Rs 1,000 To People With 100 Per Cent Disability

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, said the statement, adding that he has approved the draft guidelines for the scheme.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot bats for setting up more medical colleges in India.(File photo)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to provide a monthly assistance PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 6:31 pm

The Rajasthan government has decided to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to people with 100 per cent disability in addition to the pension given to them. Currently, specially-abled people get a monthly pension of Rs 750 to 1,250 depending on their age. 

There are 21,717 pensioners with 100 per cent disability in the state at present, according to a statement. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, said the statement, adding that he has approved the draft guidelines for the scheme.

The Chief Minister had made an announcement in this regard during a discussion on the Finance and Appropriation Bill in the state Assembly earlier this year.

(With PTI inputs)

